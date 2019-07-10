Home

YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
1500 W VANDAMENT AVE
Yukon, OK 73099
405-350-7101
Wake
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel
Yukon, OK
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church
Eugene Carl "Gene" Adams


1937 - 2019
Eugene "Gene"
Carl Adams
January 5, 1937 - July 7, 2019

YUKON
On Sun., July 7, 2019 Eugene "Gene" Carl Adams, passed away at the age of 82. He was born Jan. 5, 1937 to John C. and Sophie (Skop) Adams in Chicago, IL. He retired from Lucent Tech-nologies in 2000. Wake and Rosary Services will be held at 6 pm, Thurs., July 11, at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel, Yukon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Fri., July 12, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, with interment following at the Yukon Cemetery. Online condolences may be signed at: www.yandafuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 10, 2019
