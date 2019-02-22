|
|
Eulalia Roberts PURCELL
July 6, 1933 - Feb. 20, 2019
Eulalia Roberts died February 20th. She married Paul Don Roberts and raised one
daughter, Pamela. She worked for Moore Public Schools in accounts payable, retiring in 1995. In 2001, Eu-lalia moved to Purcell to be closer to her family. A faithful member of Sunray Baptist Church, she enjoyed going to the Purcell Senior Citizens Center and attending all of the activities of her granddaughter, Katie. She is survived by daughter, Pamela (James); granddaughter, Katie (Michael), great granddaughter, Audrey Elizabeth Just; 4 sisters, and a host of other family. Funeral Services, 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Sunray Baptist Church in Purcell. Send online condolences @ wilsonlittle.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 22, 2019