|
|
Eunice May Seaton OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 13, 1924 - Sept. 21, 2019
Eunice May Wiens Seaton was born in 1924 in Floris, Oklahoma, and died on September 21, 2019, in Bethany, Oklahoma. She was one of twelve children born to Jacob and Katie (Kroeker) Wiens. She is survived by her children, Stan and wife Diana and Carolyn and husband Marvin; her grandchildren, Scott, Stacia, Shane, Sara, and Lily, as well as five great-grandchildren; and her one remaining sibling, Lillian Altes. After graduating from high school in Liberal, Kansas, she worked for Boeing Aircraft in Wichita, among a cohort of "Rosie the Riveters". She was introduced to her husband, Norris, through airmail by her brother, who served with him in WWII in England. They married in 1945 and raised their two children in Oklahoma City. Eunice was preceded in death by her husband in 2002. Her interests included gardening, traveling, teaching Sunday School class, and playing board games with her grandchildren. She was a faithful attendee of Women's Bible Study at Bethany First Church of the Nazarene. Her sweet smile and quiet spirit will be missed by many. Her family is especially grateful to the staff at Southern Plaza. Viewing will be at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service on Thursday, September 26, from 9:00am to 9:00pm, with the family present from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm Friday, September 27, 2019, at Mercer-Adams Chapel at 3925 N. Asbury in Bethany. Full obituary at www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 25, 2019