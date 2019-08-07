Home

Eva LaVern Farrell, 80, of Oklahoma City, OK,,passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. Eva was born January 26, 1939 in Fouke, Arkansas to Ellic and Sudie Hollins. Eva is survived by five daughters: Vickie Leighton, Vivian Edwards, Loretta Brennan, Jessie Goretzke and Melanie Ennis; three sons: Timmie Perkins, Jon Perkins and Bobby Perkins; 18 grandchildren and many great and great-great grand-children; her only sister, Aria Holden; and two brothers, George and Cecil Hollins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Simms, three children, one grandson, her parents, and six brothers/sisters. Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Bible Baptist Church, 1209 S. Choctaw Rd., Choctaw, OK, with burial on Thursday, 2:00 p.m. in Fouke, Arkansas at Independence Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 7, 2019
