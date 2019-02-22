Resources More Obituaries for EVELYN ROBERTS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? EVELYN ROBERTS

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Evelyn Norma

Piersall Roberts

February 14, 1927-February 12, 2019



EDMOND

Evelyn Norma Piersall Roberts

February 14, 1927-February 12, 2019

EDMOND

After a wonderful life at 92 she passed peacefully Febru ary 12, 2019. A private service for family was February 14, Valentine's Day and her birthday. She was her parents, Kay and Neta Piersall, first child and only daughter. Evelyn was a connoisseur of Life. Her lifelong love of music first manifested itself at home in Wagoner by playing the mandolin. Her talent was good enough that by age 7 she was invited to play it on the radio. She went on to vocals, singing to her four children as they grew up and playing and always loving all kinds of music, Seedlings, small plants, huge plants, gardens, and floral prints - she cherished flowers and became quite an expert appreciating and caring for them. They were displayed everywhere in all shapes and forms in our mother's home. Evelyn was a connoisseur of Life. She loved cooking, recipes and food in general. Once, after having Apple Pancakes in Naperville, Illinois, she worked and worked until she recreated the recipe and could serve it to us at home. She loved all kinds of food, and at the end, never met a waffle she didn't like. As a connoisseur, she loved people and networked before it was a concept. She kept up with friends from years ago calling, emailing and with facebook. Always maintaining her lifetime friends, and at 92, she wasn't finished. She was cultivating new friends at Somerset and caring about them, too. She loved people starting with her children and her extended family, always asking after each to learn how they were doing and wanting to help if they needed anything. When Bill Roberts, her high school sweetheart and husband of 66 years passed away, she mourned her loss, but continued her love of people and enjoying Life. Her four children miss her terribly but are happy she's at rest. Evelyn is survived by her brother, Bob Piersall of Tulsa and her four children, Kaye Roberts Jones of Little Rock, AR, Karol Roberts Duffy of Moore, Bill Roberts of Chickasha, and Mark Roberts of Norman, also eight grandchildren, Amanda Jones, Scott Roberts, Will Jones, Eric Roberts, Zac Duffy, Adam Duffy, Will Roberts and Rachel Roberts. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Erin Jones, Emma and Ellie Anderson, Karsen and Khloe Jones, Jackson Duffy, Grace Evelyn Roberts and Rylan Roberts. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 22, 2019