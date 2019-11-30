Home

EVELYN SCHEMMER
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Federated Church
Kingfisher, OK
1931 - 2019
Evelyn Pauline
Schemmer
Oct. 9, 1031 - Nov. 25, 2019

KINGFISHER
Evelyn Pauline Schemmer, 88, passed from this life peacefully with family by her side on Nov. 25, 2019, at Countrywood Assisted Living in Kingfisher. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Federated Church, Kingfisher with the Reverend Doctor Charlie Smith officiating and under the direction of Sanders Funeral Service, Kingfisher, OK.
Evelyn was born Oct. 9, 1931, on the family farm west of Kingfisher. She was the fifth of five children born to Wilford and Ruth (Kriebel) Snethen.
She attended Kingfisher public schools, where she graduated with the Class of 1949. On Jan. 7, 1951, she married Paul O. Schemmer. They made their home north of Kingfisher, where they worked hard operating a successful wheat and dairy farm.
Evelyn enjoyed cooking, crocheting, her Federated Church activities, and generally, taking care of others. She always had a kind word to say and never spoke ill of anyone. She was a proud supporter of the 4-H and Kingfisher FFA, having served as 1948 FFA Chapter Sweetheart and was a FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Neil and Kathy Schemmer, of Norman; and John Schemmer, of Tulsa. She loved her grandchildren and great- grandchildren, Chris and Maggie Schemmer and their children, Gus and Sutton; Matt and Sarah Schemmer, and their children, Evelyn and Dorothy; Emma and Trey Niblett; Zach Schemmer, Hannah Schemmer and J.P. Schemmer.
Paul, her husband of 61 years, preceded her in death in 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mildred Smith, Marjorie Lietzke, and Lois Neeland; and brother, Milton Snethen.
Special thanks go to all the employees of Countrywood Assisted Living who loved and cared for Evelyn these last several years.
Memorials may be made to the Federated Church of Kingfisher, 400 W. Fay, Kingfisher, OK 73750, or the Parkinson's Foundation of Oklahoma, 720 W. Wilshire Blvd. #109, Oklahoma City, OK 73116.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 30, 2019
