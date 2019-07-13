|
Fannie "Lea" Cash OKLAHOMA CITY
April 24, 1926 - July 9, 2019
Fannie Leatrice (Lea) Cash (Lewis) passed to her heavenly home on July 9, 2019. She was born in Duncan, OK on April 24, 1926 to T.E. and Lillian Lewis. She married Loyd Cash on February 23, 1946. She was a devout Christian and belonged to Brookwood Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Loyd; daughter, Virginia Drewery; grandson, Scott Pendley; son-in-law, Carl Renuard; 2 sisters and 3 brothers. She is survived by daughters, Neva Pendley (Johnny), Reba Schmitt (David), Debbie Renuard; son-in-law, Ken Drewery; brothers, Dale and Earnest; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Viewing will be 4-8PM, Saturday and 12-8PM, Sunday with family present from 2-4PM at the funeral home. Services will be 2PM, Monday, July 15, 2019, at Brookwood Baptist Church (8921 S. Walker) with burial to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 13, 2019