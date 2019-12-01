|
|
Felicisima "Icing" EDMOND
Carbungco
Dec. 6, 1941 - Nov. 23, 2019
Icing was born in the Philippines when the United States entered WWII, a country she would later become a proud citizen of.
She is survived by 5 daughters, one son, sixteen grandchil-dren and three great grandchildren.
Icing was married to Gregorio Carbungco for 46 years until his death.
She attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church faithfully, praying at all hours of the day and night for her family and friends, the people of the Philippines, and the world for God's grace.
Icing enjoyed traveling with her family.
Icing left this earth to be with the Lord.
Her body is gone, her spirit lives on!
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 1, 2019