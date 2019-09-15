|
Flora Ewart Raunborg OKLAHOMA CITY
July 9, 1923 - Aug. 14, 2019
Flora Raunborg, 96, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 14. She was born in Boston, MA on July 9, 1923. Later, her family moved to Glenside, PA, where she lived until after completing her bachelor's degree at Arcadia College. Then she moved to Jenkintown, PA, where she taught school until she met her future husband. They married in 1946 in Juneau, AK, where he was stationed in the U.S. Army. They then moved to Baton Rouge, LA, where he attended college. Afterwards, they moved to Austin, TX and later to Houston, TX, where they started a family. They then moved to Oklahoma City, where she joined St. Luke's United Methodist Church in 1957, where she was a member until her death. She was a Camp Fire Girls leader for a number of years for both of her daughters. Later she returned to school and earned a master's degree in 1974. She worked for the State of Oklahoma as a probation officer for 18 years until retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Raunborg; her sister, Marie Tyler; son, Randell Raunborg; and granddaughter, Christine Hernandez. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Dale) Griffiths and Rhonda (David) Carr; son, Ronald (Rica) Raunborg; a niece, five grandsons, three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at 222 NW 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019