Little Flower Church
1125 S Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73109
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
John Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel
Moore, OK
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Oklahoma City, OK
Flora Melton


1926 - 2019
Flora Melton
May 10, 1926 - Sept. 15, 2019

MOORE
Flora Melton, 93, passed on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Flora was an instrumental influence and advocate in the Mexican community and was a business owner of 3 childcare centers, 2 in Oklahoma City and one in Midwest City. Flora, a woman of great faith, will be dearly missed and has requested that her funeral be a celebration of her life; those attending her service are requested to wear bright attire. A Rosary will be held 7:00 PM, Sunday, September 22, 2019, at John Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK. Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, September 23, 2019, at Little Flower Catholic Church, Oklahoma City, OK. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Oklahoma City, OK. For more details please see full obituary at:

Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 18, 2019
