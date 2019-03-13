Floreata Joann Dean

Oct. 05,1932 - March 07,2019



EDMOND

Joann was born Oct. 5, 1932 to Phillip and Edith Troup in Maysville, OK. She graduated from Capitol Hill Senior High in OKC, 1951. She was married to Dennis Ramsey 1951-65, J.L. Durbin 1967-69 and Larry Dean 1992-2005. She raised two beautiful daughters. Joann had a 36-year career in real estate, and retired from Keller Williams with the title "Multi-Million Dollar Producer". She built her dream home at age 73, was a member of the Red Hats Society and kept busy hosting and attending parties, reunions and many family gatherings. Joann was a one of a kind woman whose love and support inspired many and will be missed by all who knew her. Joann is survived by daughters Deborah (Rick) Rosser, Edmond, OK and Kathleen Staley, Wellston, OK; grandchildren, Ginger (Craig) Mills, Pikeville, TN, Sara Scovill, Edmond, OK, Joy (Steve) Downs, Edmond, OK, Brian (Michelle) Scovill, Olathe KS, Korey (Erick) Rimola, Phoenix, AZ, Cynthia Wilhite, Edmond, OK, Chris (Melanie) Scovill, Loveland, CO, Elizabeth (Lecil) Cole, McLoud, OK; and sixteen great-grandchildren. Funeral services, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., Memorial Park Funeral Home, 13313 N. Kelley Ave., OKC, OK 73013. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.