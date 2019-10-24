|
Florence P. Botchlet BETHANY
December 12, 1920-October 22, 2019
Florence P. Botchlet, 98, died October 22, 2019 in OKC. She was born December 12, 1920 in Steinauer, NE to Michael and Anna (Ghyra) Pettinger. She married Lloyd Botchlet on November 13, 1943 at Lowry Air Force Base Chapel. Florence owned a secretarial answering service business called "A Better Answer by Florence". She was a charter member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, and a Carmelite associate. Florence loved gardening and enjoyed writing articles about it for The Humilitas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; daughters, Diane Amiraslani and Mary Jones; sisters, Myra Reuter, Anna Murphy, Agatha Roberts; and brothers, Michael and Frank Pettinger. Survivors include her children Donald Botchlet and wife Anita, Gloria Criser and husband Bill, Marla Nix and husband Mark, and Gina Newlin and husband Dennis; sons-in-law Joe Amiraslani and Bill Jones; 17 grand-children Anna, Cam, Yosef, Jennifer, Cindy, Becky, John, Ami, Casey, Tom, Molly, Nick, Nathan, Megan, Katie, Bruce and Sydney; and 33 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the St. Charles Borromeo School "Library Fund". Rosary will be Thursday, 6:30pm at Mercer-Adams. Mass of Christian Burial will be Fri-day, October 25, 10:00am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with interment following in Resurrection Memorial Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, visit: www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 24, 2019