Florence Martha

Johnston

Dec. 12, 1925 - March 8, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

F. Martha Johnston, 93, was born Dec. 12, 1925, in Ralston, OK. She graduated Burbank High in Burbank, OK in 1943. Martha attended Hill's Business College in Oklahoma City. She was a civil service worker, and later employed at Fleck Bearing in Oklahoma City. She served as Homeroom Mother, Den Mother and Volunteer Librarian for Cleveland Elementary. She also served as Homeroom Mother at Taft Junior High and Band Parents at NW Classen High. She was a member of the OKC Women's Bowling Association and bowled in the Original Mixers and Koffee Kup leagues. She was a member of the First Christian Church of OKC and served as a Deaconess, Keystone Class, Women's Fellowship, Bible Study and a volunteer for Mobile Meals. Martha is survived by her three children: son, Bernie Mastagni, his wife, Linda, and their son, Mark; daughter, Patricia Friedman, her husband, Gary, and their three children, Michael, Christopher and Jennifer; and son, Randy Johnston. Martha was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Chelsey, Emily, Clark, Braxton, and Claire. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Johnston; parents, Edmund Gates, Sr. and Mamie Irene; and siblings, Jessie, Edmund Jr., Herb, Jim, Johnnie, Frederick, Robert, Ella, Mary, and Mamie. She is survived by her sister, Julia. Martha was an energetic lady that gave freely of her time and energy helping family, friends and neighbors. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Guardian Funeral Home. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Guardian Funeral Home with interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.