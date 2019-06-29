Florene "Flo" Pouland

Dec . 21, 1930 - July 26, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Florene Josephine "Flo" Pouland was born Dec. 21, 1930, in Marlin, TX, the daughter of Bruno Edward and Mary Cecelia (Galik) Knapik. She completed this life on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the age of 88. Flo married Jack Porter Pouland on Oct. 18, 1947, in Houston, TX. They enjoyed over 71 years of marriage together. They made their home in a number of different places during Jack's career with Halliburton. They moved to Oklahoma City in 1980, where they have lived ever since. They were members of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where she served as an usher. Flo was the spiritual giant who guided all of her family to Jesus. She was an anointed intercessory prayer warrior who prayed unceasingly. Jack preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2019. She loved and cared for her family dearly, but her greatest love was Jesus. She was unresponsive for several days and the last thing she responded to and spoke was, "Ya Che' Cohum" which means "I love you" in Polish. She is survived by her sons, Kenny Pouland and his wife Ruegena, of Tulsa; and Carl Pouland, of Ponca City; her grandchildren, Grant Pouland, Lynn Swenson, Tim Pouland, Tiffany Myers, Jeff Pouland, Kimberly Pouland, Audra Brown, and Kathy Underwood-Blanford; and her 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Farley Jack Pouland. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 at the Vondel Smith Mortuary North, 13125 N. MacArthur Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 1 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 5024 N. Grove Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73122. Published in The Oklahoman on June 29, 2019