Floyd Raymond
Brogdon
Aug. 7, 1924 - July 18, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Floyd, 94, a U.S. Army veteran who served as a tank driver in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII and a member of the South Walker Church of Christ. Survivors include: wife of 75 years, Neta Marie Brodgon; children, Ann Burleson, Donnie Brogdon and wife Sharon, and Jan Trent and husband James; several grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives, friends and church family. Viewing will be 12-8 p.m. Sunday and 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the South Walker Church of Christ, 5217 S. Walker Avenue. Please visit vondelsmithmortuary.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 21, 2019
