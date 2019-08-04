Home

YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
1500 W VANDAMENT AVE
Yukon, OK 73099
405-350-7101
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
1500 W VANDAMENT AVE
Yukon, OK 73099
FLOYD WHITTENBERG

FLOYD WHITTENBERG Obituary

Floyd Porter
Whittenberg
Sept. 9, 1941 - Aug. 2, 2019

YUKON
Floyd Whittenberg, age 77, of Yukon, left this life on Aug. 2, 2019, in Oklahoma City. He was born Sept. 4, 1941, in Washita County, OK to Arnold and Ora Euleta (Holcombs) Whittenberg. Floyd drove trucks and buses for 40 years and was an ordained minister. He enjoyed woodworking including building cabinets and furniture. Floyd is survived by two daughters, Rebecca and husband Ed, of Florida; and Denise and husband Eric Kyrk, of Harrah; two brothers, Leland Whittenberg, of Edmond; and Kenneth and wife Elizabeth Whittenberg, of Houston; and one grandson, Robert and wife Tia Dugan, of Manhattan, NY. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; and one brother, Ernie Whittenberg. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Yanda & Son Funeral Home in Yukon, OK with interment to follow at the Yukon Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Asa Smith Funeral Service in Harrah, OK. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.asasmith.net
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 4, 2019
