Ted H. Fortmann, M.D. OKLAHOMA CITY
July 16, 1934 - Aug. 7, 2019
Theodore Henry Fortmann, 85, left this earth peacefully, to return home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Ted was born in Oklahoma City, OK, on July 16, 1934 to Anton and Annisa Fortmann. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 8701 NW Expressway, Okla-homa City, OK 73162. In honor of Ted's life, a Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John of Nepomuk Catholic Church, 600 S. Garth Brooks Blvd., Yukon, OK 73099. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Center of Family Love, 635 W. Texas Ave., Okarche, OK 73762. Please visit www.ChapelHill-OKC.com for full obituary.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 9, 2019