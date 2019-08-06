Home

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
Frances Jolynn Cleveland


1933 - 2019
Frances Cleveland
July 26, 1933 - August 2, 2019

CHOCTAW
Frances Jolynn Cleveland, age 86, from Choctaw, OK, left her worldly life to be with Our Father in heaven on August 2, 2019. She was met there by her loving husband, Dewey W. Cleveland, Jr., and her grandson, Aaron. She will be sorely missed by her children: Kathy Lane, Pamela Taylor, Paul Alan Cleveland and Tommy G. Cleveland. Her extended family includes 9 grand-children, 12 great grand-children and 2 great great grandchildren. Mom, we all send with you our love and know we will be with you and Daddy again soon. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, at 10:00 AM, August 8, 2019, at Countryside Baptist Church in Newalla, OK with burial to follow at Dale Cemetery, Dale, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 6, 2019
