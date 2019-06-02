Home

Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
FRANCES Louise (Williams) Palmer


1927 - 2019

Frances Louise
Williams Palmer
May 10, 1927 - May 26, 2019

EDMOND
Frances Palmer, 92, passed into the presence of her Lord on May 26, 2019, from her home in Edmond, Oklahoma. She was born May 10, 1927 in Barnesville, Georgia to Howard Tillman Williams and Jessie Kate (Sims) Williams. Survivors include children Richard A. Palmer of Greenville, SC, Dorothy Palmer Young (Robert) of Edmond, Walter E. Palmer (Mary) of Wilmington, NC, Thomas W. Palmer (Ginny) of Athens, AL, Raymond H. Palmer (a.k.a. Athelstan) of Edmond, Virginia F. King (Kerry) of Niceville, FL, sixteen grand-children and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, William D. (Bill) Palmer, her parents, brothers Hoyt, George, and David, and granddaughter Katherine L. Young. The family requests memorial donations be made to: Gideon's Inter-national, PO Box 1944, Edmond, OK 73083. The family will be receiving guests at Matthews Funeral Home from 2 to 6 pm Sunday. Funeral services will be held at Matthews Chapel in Edmond, at 10 am Monday June 3, 2019.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019
