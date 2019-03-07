Home

FRANCES RUTLEDGE

Frances Rutledge


OKLAHOMA CITY
Our Heavenly Father called Mary "Frances" Mitacek-Rutledge, home on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at OU Medical Center, Edmond, OK just 16 days short of turning 92. A member of the Eastern Star, India Shrine, Daughters of the Nile, , Czech Fraternal Organization; Retired from Southwestern Bell Accounting Payroll. Married for nearly 55 years to Chesley F. Rutledge Jr. In lieu of flowers please donate to: India Shrine Transportation Fund, 3601 NW 36th, Oklahoma City, OK 73112. Services are Saturday March 9, 2019 at 2PM in the Bill Merritt Memorial Chapel. For further details see:

www.billmerrittfuneralservice.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 7, 2019
