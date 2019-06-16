Frances June (Skaggs)

Smith

April 17, 1925 - June 10, 2019



EDMOND

Frances June (Skaggs) Smith was born April 17, 1925, in an oilfield shack east of Duncan, Oklahoma. Her parents were Percy R. Skaggs, and Elsie Elizabeth (Snow) Skaggs. Her two brothers were Dwight Forrest Skaggs and Jay Lynn Skaggs. June's family moved to Dundee, Oklahoma, where she went to school. After graduating high school in 1943, she came to Oklahoma City and worked for Douglass Air Plane Factory-earning enough money to pay her fall tuition at Oklahoma College for Women. She also attended Oklahoma Baptist University, and graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in business in 1948. In 1955, she married Coleman Smith, who was the new high school music director in Healdton, Oklahoma. In 1961, June and Coleman moved to Edmond, Oklahoma, where Coleman had accepted the job as choral director at Central State University. In 1967, June began teaching first grade at Orvis Risner Elementary, and enjoyed teaching until she retired in 1987. After retirement, June and Coleman enjoyed travelling and looking after their granddaughter, Abby (Denton) Bruce. Coleman passed away in 2012. June is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cathie and Jim Denton, and by her granddaughter and her husband, Abby and Adam Bruce and great granddaughter, Elizabeth Avella Bruce. The famly wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Touchmark of Coffee Creek, in Edmond, Oklahoma. Touchmark was June's home since 2011, and was where she passed into heaven on June 10, 2019. We can never properly thank the staff, the administrators and the nurses for their loving care of June. The people whom she met there became her family. A celebration of June's life will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 in the Grand Hall at Touchmark at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations to be made to the Edmond Public School Foundation, 1001 W. Danforth, Edmond, Oklahoma 73003.