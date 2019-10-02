|
Frances Eileen OKLAHOMA CITY
Williams
Sep. 17, 1926 - Sep. 27, 2019
Fran was born in OKC to Omar Woodard and Mary Anne (Holick). She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen; son, Donnie Ray Cox, Jr.; step-daughter, Pat Elliott; brother, Joe; and sister, Little Dottie Girl. Fran is survived by her daughters, Pam Stark (Steve), Tiers Carr (Jim); step-son, John Williams (Paula); 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; and many other family members. Visitation will be from 1-8 pm Friday, October 4, 2019, at Buchanan Funeral Service with family receiving guests from 5-7 pm. A Celebration of Life will be 10 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 2, 2019