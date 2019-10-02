Home

Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
(405) 722-5262
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
FRANCES WILLIAMS


1926 - 2019
Frances Eileen
Williams
Sep. 17, 1926 - Sep. 27, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Fran was born in OKC to Omar Woodard and Mary Anne (Holick). She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen; son, Donnie Ray Cox, Jr.; step-daughter, Pat Elliott; brother, Joe; and sister, Little Dottie Girl. Fran is survived by her daughters, Pam Stark (Steve), Tiers Carr (Jim); step-son, John Williams (Paula); 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; and many other family members. Visitation will be from 1-8 pm Friday, October 4, 2019, at Buchanan Funeral Service with family receiving guests from 5-7 pm. A Celebration of Life will be 10 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 2, 2019
