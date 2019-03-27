|
Francis "Frank" J. Helderle OKLAHOMA CITY
January 26, 1935 - March 24, 2019
Francis Joseph Helderle, born January 26, 1935 in Dubuque, Iowa, made his way to OKC. Quietly at the age of 84 on March 24, 2019, he entered into eternal rest. Viewing at Mercer-Adams will be 9am-9pm Thursday, March 28, with family present from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Services will be held Friday, March 29, 10:00am at Resurrection Free Methodist Church. To read the full obituary or to share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 27, 2019