Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Free Methodist Church
FRANCIS HELDERLE


1935 - 2019
FRANCIS HELDERLE Obituary

Francis "Frank" J. Helderle
January 26, 1935 - March 24, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Francis Joseph Helderle, born January 26, 1935 in Dubuque, Iowa, made his way to OKC. Quietly at the age of 84 on March 24, 2019, he entered into eternal rest. Viewing at Mercer-Adams will be 9am-9pm Thursday, March 28, with family present from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Services will be held Friday, March 29, 10:00am at Resurrection Free Methodist Church. To read the full obituary or to share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 27, 2019
