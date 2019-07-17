Francis L. Schulte

October 6, 1924 - July 14, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Francis L. Schulte, 94, passed away Sunday, 7/14/2019, in Oklahoma City. He was born 10/6/1924 in Victoria, TX. Francis graduated from Victoria's Patti Welder Hig h School in 1942 with honors. After graduation he worked for the Orange Crush Bottling Company for 1 year as a delivery driver before joining the US Marine Corps as a Japanese translator. He completed his Basic Training in Camp Pendleton, CA, was stationed on Maui, HI, Saipan, and lastly lwo Jima with the 3rd, 4th, and 5th Marine Divisions. He served from 05/1943 through 11/1945, and was Honorably Discharged. After his service, Francis attended University of TX in Austin 1947-1951 and graduated with an engineering degree. He was hired as a petroleum engineer with Richardson Bass Oil and Gas Company based in Ft. Worth, TX. After 42 years of service he retired and enjoyed a quiet lifestyle with frequent trips to Victoria, TX to visit his brother, and trips to Oklahoma City, OK to visit his sister and family. Francis was a devout Catholic and considered his home church and parish to be Holy Family Catholic Church in Ft. Worth, TX. Due to health issues, in March 2015 his nieces and nephews moved Francis to Oklahoma City to be able to offer care, support, and enjoy his company in his later years. He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Martha Rose Schulte, his sister Mildred Hardy, and his brother Oscar Schulte. His survivors include his sister- in-law, Dora Schulte of Round Rock, TX; three nieces, two nephews, and their spouses and children. Nieces are Marilyn Brown of Duncan, OK, Charlotte Grigsby of Oklahoma City, OK, and Janet Lowery of Ada, OK. Nephews included Tom Hardy of Oklahoma City, OK, and Gerald Hardy of Mustang, OK. Survivors also include many great nieces and nephews. A prayer service will be held 10:30 am Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Smith & Kernke N. May Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am Friday, July 19, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ft. Worth, TX. Francis will be laid to rest next to his parents on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Catholic Cemetery in Victoria, TX. Published in The Oklahoman on July 17, 2019