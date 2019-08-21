|
Frank "Norm" Bounds BETHANY
December 5, 1930 - August 16, 2019
Frank Norman (Norm) Bounds, 89, of Bethany OK, went to heaven Friday, August 16, 2019. Norm was born on December 5, 1930 in Bethany. Norm was predeceased by wife, Jeri Bounds and his parents, Wilburn O. and Dorcas Bounds. His sisters, Alice Collier, Jerry Jones, and Wilma Bounds also preceded him.
He leaves one sister, Carolyn Millen and husband Earl of Elgin, Oklahoma. He is survived by four children: Mike (Beverly) Bounds, Cindy (George) Dinger, Suzy (Mike) Robinson, Mark Bounds (Marilyn). His grandchildren are spread from California to Florida. They are Jeromy (Sara) Boucher, Eric Lamprecht, Jaci (Sean) West, Stephen Boucher and fiancé Shea Smith, Jeff Lamprecht, Ryan Bounds and fiancé Rachel, Andy Bounds, Josh Bounds (Kaela), Zach Bounds and Madison Ivarson. Great-grand-children are Cole, Weston, and Karter Bounds. Also, Sabrina West, Landyn and Lilly Boucher and Fin Smith. Norm is also survived by many, many beloved nieces and nephews.
Norm served in the US Navy as a mechanic prior to his work at the US Postal Service. He retired as Postmaster in OKC and then went to work for First National Bank of Bethany.
When Norm could be active, he loved tennis, fishing, golf and hiking in Colorado. Lately, he loved attending SNU basketball games, watching Oklahoma City Thunder as well as St. Louis Cardinals baseball games. He played dominoes as well as cards and especially loved beating opponents in Gin.
Norm was actively involved in many civic organizations in Bethany. He was a member of Bethany First Church of the Nazarene.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, August 21st, from 6-8 pm at Mercer-Adams Funeral Home in Bethany, OK. Celebration of his life will be Thursday, August 22, at 10:00 am at Mercer Adams Chapel. To share a memory or condolence, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 21, 2019