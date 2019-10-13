Home

MOORE FUNERAL & CREMATION
400 S.E. 19th Street
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 794-7600
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
MOORE FUNERAL & CREMATION
400 S.E. 19th Street
Moore, OK 73160
FRANK HUDSON


1941 - 2019
FRANK HUDSON Obituary

Frank L. Hudson
Oct. 22, 1941 - Sept. 18, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Frank L. Hudson, 77, of Oklahoma City, died Sept. 18, 2019, at Autumn Leaves Memory Care. He was born Oct. 22, 1941, in Globe, AZ to the late Leonard and Reba (Porter) Hudson. He graduated from Era High School (Texas) in 1959, and later completed two master's degrees. He retired from Oklahoma County as Director of OR Bond Investigations in 1996. He ran his own computer business for many years while teaching computer classes at OCCC and retired from Seagate Technologies in 2000. He served as Church Administrator and helped run Youth Camps at Faith Fellowship Church in the 1980s-90s. Frank married Ruth Ann Royal Hurt Aug. 4, 1978. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years; his daughter, Gina Tong (David); and granddaughters, Lauren and Allison. His special caregivers were Tammy Newport and Joyce Harpole.
A Memorial Service with military honors will be held Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m., Moore Funeral & Cremation, 400 SE 19th in Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019
