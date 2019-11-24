|
Frank C. Hughes OKLAHOMA CITY
April 7, 1935 - Nov. 21, 2019
Francis Clement "Frank" Hughes, beloved coach, father, grandfather and friend, passed away at the age of 84 following a brief illness. Frank was born April 7, 1935, to Frank and Evelyn Hughes in Shawnee, OK. In 1960, Frank earned a B.S. from East Central University. He continued his education and earned a master's of education from UCO in 1968. Ten years after Frank earned his master's in administration from OU.
Frank's career began in 1960 at Bishop McGuinness High School, where he was a Football Coach, Teacher, and Athletic Director until 1971. Frank's accomplishments while at McGuinness are extensive. He founded the McGuinness Basketball Tournament and petitioned high school principals and superintendents to allow Bishop Kelley and Bishop McGuinness to enter the Oklahoma Athletic Association. Frank was also named Capital Conference Coach of the Year and Winner of the Catholic Conference, just to name a few of his achievements. He spent the next four years at Del City High School. Frank was Assistant Principal and later Head Principal at Western Heights Junior and High School from 1975 through 1996. He then continued his career as a counselor at Rose State College until his retirement in 2001.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; and uncle, Bishop Francis Clement Kelley, born in Prince Edward Island. He is survived by his loving children, Kelley Hughes Kelly and husband Geoff, Karrie Hughes, and Tim Hughes and his wife Tracy; eight beloved grandchildren, Katherine Kelly, Bridget Kelly, Alec Hughes, Matthew Beardsley, Oliva Beardsley, Allie Griffith, Laney Martin, and Riley Hughes; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Devin Griffith; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
An Evening Prayer service will be held 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Smith & Kernke N. May Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo where Frank has been a devoted member. Following Mass, Frank will be laid to rest with military honors at the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum. Following his interment, a reception will be held at the Bishop McGuiness High School Commons, all are welcome.
Those wishing to honor Frank's memory may do so by contributing to the Frank C. Hughes Bishop McGuinness Athletic Scholarship, 322 Blossom Hill Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601 – checks payable to Kelley Hughes Kelly.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019