Frank Ronsholt

Thomsen

December 12, 1930 - July 2, 2019



DEL CITY

FRANK RONSHOLT THOMSEN of Midwest City, formerly of St. James L.I., NY. Went to be with his Father in Heaven on July 2, 2019. He was born in NY, NY on December 12, 1930 to Hugo Ronsholt & Ane Kirstine. With younger brothers Bent and John, they moved to Northport L.I. and were well known in the com munity. Frank graduated H.S . in 1949. He attended Penn St. Univ. for 3 yrs. before enlisting in the Army and serving in Alaska. He returned home and took employment at Brookhaven National Laboratory. Soon after he was engaged to Diana Joan Smith. They married on August 10, 1957 and moved to St. James L.I., NY. Together they took on many leadership roles at St. James Methodist Church, the Fire Dept & Auxiliary, Masonic Temple & Eastern Star, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and more. Frank's silent leadership was well respected in the community wherever he served. His abilities, responsibility, reliability, service and love of other people made him a beloved son, brother, husband, father, friend and co-worker. Frank retired from BNL in 1993 and moved to MWC, OK to be with grandchildren. Frank & Diana joined St. Matthew Methodist Church and continued to be dependable servants of God. Frank joined the Kiwanis and was instrumental with set up in the beginning years of "festival of lights". He played many years in the MWC senior's golf. Through wind, rain, snow and heat of summer, Frank & Diana were to be found at all activities of their grandchildren in OK. Frank is preceded by his "beloved Dee", wife Diana of 55 years; his parents Hugo & Kirstine, brother Bent and son Todd. Frank is survived by brother John & wife Maureen of Northport, NY; son Eric and wife Robin of Guthrie, OK; daughter Debbielee of LI, NY; 11 grandchildren: Julie, Ashley, Jennifer; Travis, Melissa, Timothy, Andrew; Katie, Patrick; Hunter, Garrett; and 9 great grandchildren: Kesley & Paxten; Emma, Tripp & Isabelle; Cruz, Gage & Jax; Kennedy. "WE MISS YOU SO MUCH GRAMPS". A memorial service will be 7/13/19, @ St. Matthew United Methodist Church @ 10am. Published in The Oklahoman on July 10, 2019