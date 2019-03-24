Frank G. Stepp, Sr.

May 2, 1933 - March 18, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Frank Granville Stepp Sr. was born May 2, 1933, as the youngest of five boys to Joshua Stepp and Florence Hinsdell, in Alvord, Texas. He moved to OKC when he was three. Frank told many exciting stories all his life, yet none surpassed those of his childhood shared with his brothers Jimmy, Bill, Harold, and Buddy. One imagined a witty, active, and somewhat mischievous boy who dreamed of big adventures. Frank loved the outdoors, always reading of many such explorers, expeditions, and derring-do. He enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1951 to serve in artillery during the Korean War, rising to Staff Sergeant. He married Florence Helen Nashert on June 22, 1957. They had five children, Tim, Todd, Jennifer, John, and Frank Jr. Frank's love for Flo inspired him to write poetry and play guitar all his life. He graduated in Economics from Central State University on the G.I. Bill, working for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission until his retirement in 1991. In retirement, he was a serious collector of old clocks and other valuables. He and Flo loved all aspects of the arts, sharing good times until her death in 2014. Dad always valued his friendships, being actively engaged throughout his rich life. We will miss his unique intensity. He greatly loved his daughters-in-law, Kathy, Carmen, and Jenny, who graced him with four granddaughters; Seren, Brenna, Jessica, and Lindsey remain his greatest treasures of all.

Family will receive friends at 6 pm Monday, March 25th, at Smith & Kernke May Chapel followed by an evening prayer service at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 26th, at 11am at St. Eugene Catholic Church. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary