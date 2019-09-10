|
|
Franklin D. Jackson DEL CITY
March 9, 1933 - Sept. 7, 2019
Franklin D. Jackson was born to J.W. and Ollie Jackson on March 9, 1933 in Gore, OK. Upon graduating high school, he was offered a basketball scholarship to Conner's State College, but instead, met the love of his life, Myrtle "Sweed", got married, and joined the Air Force. Together they traveled the world and raised four children. Frank spent 21 years in the Air Force, retiring in August of 1975. He continued working for civil service retiring again in 2005. His passions in life were serving the Lord and spending time with his family, especially spoiling his grandchildren (cheering them on at their different activities, ice cream for breakfast, and scouring the city for lawn-mowers and tractors). His hobbies were golfing, fishing, and traveling with "his lady" in their motorhome. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; son, Roger Dale Jackson; "the love of his life", Myrtle; 5 brothers, Lester, Carl, Dude, Curtis, and Bill Jackson; and 1 sister, Violet Rodgers. He is survived by his four children, Debbie Tobey at home, Connie and Steve Hooper of Midwest City, Chris Jackson of Tulsa, and Janet and Evan Churchwell of Choctaw; six grandchildren, Amy Garrett (Tim), Chad Brown (Angela), Cole and Calli Brown, Mallory Churchwell Ardnt, Justin Churchwell (Melissa); 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home in Del City. Funeral services will be at 1pm Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Sunnylane Southern Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Arlington Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 10, 2019