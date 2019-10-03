Home

Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
(405) 341-2787
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Bible Church
600 N. Coltrane
Edmond, OK
FRED CARNES


1929 - 2019
Fred J. Carnes, Jr.
November 9, 1929-September 30, 2019

EDMOND
Fred Jackson Carnes Jr. age 89 was born in El Reno, Oklahoma. He was the only child of Fred Sr. and Millie (Knieling) Carnes. He went to many schools throughout his younger years due to his family moving often, but when they settled down, he graduated from Downs High School in Downs, Kansas. In 1951, he joined the Air Force, which started his career as an air traffic controller, and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. After his military service he worked for 3 years in Jacksonville, FL and the rest of his career in OKC. There he met and married Waunita (Wolff) Carnes and had two children, Fred and Pamella. His son Fred is married to Kathy (Howard) Carnes. His daughter Pamella is married to Angelo DiPasquale, and they have two daughters Amellia and Madelyn. Both grand-daughters are recently married, Amellia to Dylan Bennett and Madelyn to Mario Aguirre. Fred Jackson Carnes Jr. loved to read. His favorites were military novels, aviation and science magazines, and always read from the Bible daily. Fred loved his family, and showed them by yearly vacations, involvement in kids school activities, and after retire-ment he was even nanny to his 2 granddaughters. He enjoyed going to breakfast with his church friends, and he loved greeting and handing out church bulletins until standing became too much. His memorial service will be at Faith Bible Church, 600 N. Coltrane, Edmond, OK 73034 on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Donations can be directed to the church in his memory. Services are under the direction of Matthews Funeral Home and you may leave condolences or memories on their website:
matthewsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 3, 2019
