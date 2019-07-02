Fred Ragland

Dec. 14, 1929 - June 29, 2019



OKLAHOM CITY

My precious husband of 60 years, Fred Ragland, died Saturday, June 29 with his family around him. He was the kindest, most thoughtful man and loved by all. Just to show you how thoughtful he was, several years ago he wrote his own obituary with updates as recent as two years ago. Here is his obituary: "Fred Ragland, 89, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. He is survived by the wife he loved for 60 years, Bobbi (Sherrill) Ragland, the daughters he raised and loved, Sherrill Rogge and Robin Chaffey, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Fred was born to Irving Clyde Ragland and Susie (Best) Ragland on December 14, 1929 in Oklahoma City, OK. He graduated from Classen High School in 1948 and Oklahoma A&M (OSU) in 1956 after duty with the 124th AC&W squadron of the U.S.A.F. He was an agent of the I.R.S., retiring after 29 years, then completed 10 years with Compensation Planning, Inc. as an employment plan specialist before final retirement. He, Bobbi and the kids and grandkids enjoyed playing at the lake with their boat. He enjoyed riding his old BMW motorcycle to work for over twenty years and pleasure flying with the Engineers Flying Club during the seventies." Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 8005 Dorset Dr. in Nichols Hills, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. with burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ the King. Published in The Oklahoman on July 2, 2019