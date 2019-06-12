Home

Freda Pauline Clark

Freda Pauline Clark
May 31, 1929 - June 8, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Freda Pauline Clark, 90, went to be with the Lord on Sat., June 8, 2019. She was born in Drum-right, OK to Hugh & Altha Woodcock. She moved to OKC in 1947. In Oct. 2016, Pauline moved to Cary, NC to be near her daughter Pam. Pauline was a member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene, which she thought of as her second family. She had worked at CIT, transitioned to a home-maker & later a caretaker of children. She was loved by many. Pauline was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 yrs., Johnny; parents; brother, Freddy Woodcock; sisters, Lucille Sherrill, Irene Whisenhunt & Thelma Hamlet. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Mauldin & husband, Phil of Fuquay-Varina, NC; grand-daughters, Amanda & Nicole & special niece, Gloria Sherrill of OKC. She also leaves behind wonderful extended family & friends. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Sat., at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, OKC with interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may leave condolences at www.vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on June 12, 2019
