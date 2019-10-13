|
Freddie Alvin Veazey OKLAHOMA CITY
1942 - 2019
Freddie Alvin Veazey, Navy veteran, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, at the age of 77. Fred was born on July 7, 1942, in Humphreys, OK to Edward and Beula Veazey. He went into the Navy when he was just 17 years old. He married Mary Frances "Fran" (Hensley) Veazey Feb. 17, 1964.
He is survived by Fran, his wife of 55 years! Also, two wonderful daughters, Robin Bottger (Ray) and Dr. Amy Budke (Kurt). He was blessed with four grandsons, Jacob, Ben, Chris, and Elias. Also, three brothers, Chet Veazey, Bill Veazey, and Tom Veazey.
Fred and Fran owned and operated their heat and air company, Riteway Heat & Air, for 44 years in the general Oklahoma City area. Fred was thought to be the best in the business.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be missed so much by all.
Freddie will be laid to rest privately in a family cemetery in Southwestern Arkansas, followed by a private family memorial service in Northeastern Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Fred may be sent to .
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019