Frederick Paul Lindsay OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 26, 1940 - Nov. 19, 2019
Frederick Paul Lindsay, 79, passed away Nov. 19 in Oklahoma City. He was a loving family man who enjoyed cooking and going on adventures with those dearest to him. Fred was born Aug. 26, 1940, in Ninnekah, OK to Juanita M. (Thurston) and W. Frederick P. Lindsay, the older of two children. As a child, he also lived in Vacaville, CA; and Las Vegas, NV before returning to the Sooner State as an adult.
He married the love of his life, Judy Nance Lindsay, in 1966. Prior to her passing earlier this year, the two were hardly seen apart from each other as they raised their two daughters and celebrated more than 53 years together.
The son of a chef, Fred learned his way around a kitchen at an early age. He cooked professionally in many different establishments from small roadside diners to the Chandel Club atop United Founders Tower. Later, he served as a traveling salesman for Mid-Central Fish Co. He ultimately retired from the security department at Baptist Hospital in 2001.
Fred was well-known for his great cooking and opened Lindsay Catering in the late '80s, where he worked with private parties and large corporate events. And he didn't just prepare the food, Fred liked to catch it, too. His love of fishing started in his youth and continued throughout his life. He also enjoyed traveling with his family, taking several trips to Mexico and Europe, many cruises, and countless journeys across the U.S.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Juanita; wife, Judy; and son-in-law, Robin Holmes. He is survived by his sister, Geraldine Lindsay Mahaffey; daughter, Angela Lindsay-Holmes, and son-in-law, James Waller; daughter, Becky Karpe, and son-in-law, Miles Benton Karpe III; four grandchildren, Justin, Lindsay, Jeremiah and Maximus; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Fred's Life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Coles Garden, 1415 NE 63rd St., Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 1, 2019