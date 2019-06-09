|
Frederick J. Spitz Frederick J. Spitz, 86, passed away on June 1, 2019. Fred was born on August 25, 1932 in Foss, OK to Frank E. and Florence Agnes (Schrick) Spitz. Frederick was a devout Catholic. He is survived by his wife, Janell; 3 sons, Richard, Kent and Fred Jr.; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grand-children; and 2 brothers, Franklin and Leon. He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Eddie; and one great grandchild, Leah. Services are pending at this time.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019