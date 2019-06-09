Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FREDERICK SPITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDERICK SPITZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frederick J. Spitz



Frederick J. Spitz, 86, passed away on June 1, 2019. Fred was born on August 25, 1932 in Foss, OK to Frank E. and Florence Agnes (Schrick) Spitz. Frederick was a devout Catholic. He is survived by his wife, Janell; 3 sons, Richard, Kent and Fred Jr.; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grand-children; and 2 brothers, Franklin and Leon. He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Eddie; and one great grandchild, Leah. Services are pending at this time.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.