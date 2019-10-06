|
|
Friend A. "Corky" CHOCTAW
Russell
Dec. 28, 1954 - Oct. 3, 2019
Friend "Corky" Russell, 64, formerly of Deposit, NY, passed in peace Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, after a blessedly short battle with cancer.
Corky was born in Sydney, NY on Dec. 28, 1954, to Clarence and Rosebud Russell. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of dedicated service. From there, he attended college, and obtained a BS in computer sciences from the University of Central Oklahoma. Most recently, he retired from the State of Oklahoma after 19 years of service.
Corky was predeceased by his mother. He is survived by his father; wife, Donna; children, Jason (Davina) Sunkel; Tawnya, Stephen (Thomas Palmieri), and Bryan (Hayley) Russell; Jason Carlisle; and Ashley (Gregg) Davies; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Lawrence (Linda) and Douglas (Traci) Russell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Corky was best known for his love of entertaining: manning his grill, feeding you wings, and being the life of the party. Most weekends, he could be found in his yard, working and dancing along to classic country music; he truly loved life and his music. He will be remembered for his teasing jokes, unfailing work ethic, generosity, and endless love and devotion to his family and his country. His memory will be forever cherished and kept alive by all who have known him.
Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Corky are invited to Barnes Friederich funeral home, 1820 S. Douglas, MWC, OK, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 to reminisce, grieve and support each other.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019