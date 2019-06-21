Services Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel - Tulsa 1402 South Boulder Avenue Tulsa , OK 74119 (918) 585-1151 Prayer Service 7:30 PM Marian Chapel at Monte Cassino School Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Christ the King Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for G. Fox Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? G. Douglas "Doug" Fox

June 13, 1933 - June 16, 2019



TULSA

After a lengthy illness, George Douglas "Doug" Fox, died peacefully at home. He was born June 13, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio, and at age 13 moved to Oklahoma City, OK. He attended Catholic schools and graduated from Classen High School in 1951.

Doug graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Oklahoma in 1955. He married Emily Joan "Joanie" Wakefield, a fellow Sooner fan, a few weeks later, and they remained married until her death in 2006. Fulfilling his life-long aspiration to become a lawyer, he received his law degree from OU as well. He joined the Tulsa law firm of GableGotwals, where he practiced primarily corporate and tax law. He became partner and was managing partner until he retired in 1980.

He then started a second career as the Chairman and CEO of a small oil and gas company, which merged with the Tulsa Tribune and diversified into communications and real estate. In 1993, he began his third career as Executive-in-Residence at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah and then at the University of Central Oklahoma until he retired. In this role, he assisted with strategic planning and legal work in capital improvements.

His greatest pride was in his six children, his sixteen grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. If he had one true passion (in addition to his later-in-life fondness for golf), it was the value of education, and he made many sacrifices to provide his children and grandchildren with high-quality educational opportunities. Doug devoted a great deal of time and energy to support causes related to providing access to education. Most notably, he served as the Chairman of the Board of the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology, continuing his tenure on this Board for a total of seven years. He also served as the chair or co-chair of several state-level committees to advance science education and telecommunications. His state-level work focused on strategic plans for health care, education, corrections, economic development, and human services.

Other civic activities that were dear to him were his long-standing support of and involvement with Monte Cassino School and Saint Joseph Monastery, as well as his work with Housing Partners of Tulsa. He provided legal counsel to the organization dedicated to creating housing for homeless Tulsans with mental illness. Doug had a strong service ethos and a devotion to improving the quality of education and life in Oklahoma.

Doug displayed a profound intellectual curiosity and was an inspiring and generous mentor to countless individuals. He will be greatly missed by his family, his companion, Betty McGranahan, and his loyal friends, especially Bob Traband, Bob Houston, Bob Reis, and Jerry Dickman.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Louise Bloch (Henry Bloch), as well as his six children and their spouses: Judy Freese (Brian Freese), Larry Fox (Mary Bryce Fox), Mary Frances Demos (Harry Demos), Kathy Fox (Todd Rawlings), Anne Dulske (Michael Dulske), Mark Fox (Megan Fox); his grandchildren: Kathryn Fox, Brennan Fox, Colleen Fox, Nicholas Demos, Jordan Demos, Stefan Demos, Caelen Demos Tallant, Musa Demos, Calhoun Rawlings, Eva Rawlings, David Dulske, Luke Dulske, Sarah Chase Dulske, Mary Carol Dulske, McKenna Fox, and Millie Kate Fox. He is also survived by six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The Fox family would like to extend their appreciation to Hospice of Green Country and Life Changes Home Care, especially his devoted caregivers over the past several years: Jovita, Patrice, Jackie, Kelli, LaDonna, and Serena.

There will be a Prayer Service at Marian Chapel at Monte Cassino School on Friday evening, June 21st, at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, Saturday, June 22nd, at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Fox Scholarship Fund at Monte Cassino School or St. Joseph Monastery. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151

Published in The Oklahoman on June 21, 2019