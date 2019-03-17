Gale R. Kimball MD

Jan. 29, 1922 - Mar. 7, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Gale Robert Kimball, M.D., was born January 29, 1922, to Dale Daugherty Kimball and Gale Linton Kimball in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He passed on March 7, 2019. He was the youngest of three children, with older brother Leo and sister Velma (Kimball Craft). He grew up in Stillwater and was graduated from Oklahoma A&M with a degree in Chemistry. He married Edith Marie Hale, also a Chemistry major, on September 26, 1942, in Idabel, Oklahoma. After college, Gale and Edith worked as chemists in the City Service Plants, an essential industry that exempted him from military service. However, he voluntarily gave up his exemption and joined the US Army. Serving as a medical laboratory technician spurred his interest in medicine. After Army service, he entered the OU Medical School. He was honored to be one of Dr. Ernest Lachmann's 'Quiz- Kids' honor medical students. After medical training he served in the US Air Force reaching the rank of Captain. After his Air Force service, Dr. Kimball established his medical practice in Oklahoma City at 1116 West Britton Road. He served multiple generations of patients there from 1954 to retirement in 2003, at age 81. Not content just to retire, he provided medical services at Joseph Harp Corrections Center and at free clinics in Oklahoma City.

Dr. Kimball was widowed on 11/13/2008. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister, and by one granddaughter. He is survived by his four sons: Jerry Kimball of Sherman, Texas, Thomas and Mary Kimball of Durant, Oklahoma, James and Robbin Kimball of Orange Beach, Alabama, and Daniel and Lori Kimball of Yukon, Oklahoma. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. His best friend Chauncey Moody and his long-time office nurse Sue Rogers were of great comfort to him in his final days.

Dr. Kimball had a curious, scientific mind which not only led him to be an excellent medical diagnostician, but also led him to master many other skills including bee keeping, tree farming, gardening, flower growing and winemaking. He was an excellent carpenter and wood worker having worked his way through college and medical school as a framing carpenter. He was a compassionate listener, a learned advisor, and dear friend of many.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. June 22nd at Lionwood Senior Living Center, 12525 N. Penn. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorials be made to Gale R. Kimball Scholarship at OU Medical School. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary