|
|
Gary John Bishop EDMOND
Nov. 15, 1950 - Feb. 18, 2019
Gary John Bishop lost his 5 year battle with cancer Feb. 18, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Gayle Bishop, sons Brian Bishop and Dylan Bishop and daughter Kimberly Bishop. He worked for Home Depot for many years. He loved spending time hunting and fishing with his two grandkids, Kaemon and Karson Schmidt, who he raised as sons. He loved OU football and watching the Thunder play. He was a kind, loving and honest man and will be dearly missed.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 21, 2019