Gary Charles Wood

March 18, 1947 - June 3, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Gary lost his battle with dementia on June 3, 2019. He was born to Loretta Bray Wood and Charles Wood in Ardmore. He graduated from Ardmore High School and attended East Central then grad-uated from Central State. He had a successful 30 year career with American Trailers, Trailmobile and Sooner Great Dane. Gary served his country in the National Guard and Army Reserve for 14 years and proudly wore his mother-in-law's Captain bars. He enjoyed working with his hands and was a good carpenter. Gary is survived by his wife Dottie of 47 years, his children Kelly Godfrey and Zachary Wood, and grandchildren Grant, Parker and Bayless. An Evening Prayer Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9th, at Smith & Kernke 23rd Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 10th, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with burial to follow at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent in Gary's name to St. Francis of Assisi or to OMRF.