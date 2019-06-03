Home

Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
1820 S Douglas Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73130
(405) 733-2991
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
1820 S Douglas Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73130
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery
500 SW 104th
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
GARY GOODWIN


Gary W. Goodwin
April 3, 1955 - May 31, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Gary Goodwin, 64, of Oklahoma City, passed away in his home on May 31, surrounded by his adoring family. He was born on April 3, 1955, in Oklahoma City, and graduated from Carl Albert High School in 1973. A Viewing with family present will be held at Barnes Friederich, Midwest City, between 6 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at the Resthaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery, located at 500 SW 104th, Oklahoma City. See www.bffuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 3, 2019
