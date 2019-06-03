|
|
Gary W. Goodwin OKLAHOMA CITY
April 3, 1955 - May 31, 2019
Gary Goodwin, 64, of Oklahoma City, passed away in his home on May 31, surrounded by his adoring family. He was born on April 3, 1955, in Oklahoma City, and graduated from Carl Albert High School in 1973. A Viewing with family present will be held at Barnes Friederich, Midwest City, between 6 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at the Resthaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery, located at 500 SW 104th, Oklahoma City. See www.bffuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 3, 2019