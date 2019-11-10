|
|
Gary C Huckabay MUSTANG
January 3, 1938 - November 7, 2019
Gary Huckabay, age 81, was born on Jan. 3, 1938, to Clayton and Areta Wilburn Huckabay in Mountain Park, OK, and passed away on Nov. 7, 2019, in Oklahoma City. He graduated from Snyder High School, where he was valedictorian of his 1956 Class. Gary graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering in 1961. Gary's career in banking began in Snyder, where he worked with his father, Clayton Huckabay, at First National Bank, which later became Bank of the Wichitas. On Dec. 22, 1969, Gary chartered First Mustang State Bank in Mustang, where he served as President and Chairman of the Board. In June 2015, all family banks were merged to become All America Bank, where he remained as chairman emeritus. Gary's three children continue to run the family bank. Additionally, in his banking life, Gary served as president of the Independent Bankers Association and was on the Oklahoma Banking Commission for many years. He also served on the Oklahoma Council of Bond Oversight. Gary was a member of Leadership Canadian County and Leadership Oklahoma. He served on the board and the selection committee of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. He held the position of Rotary president and was inducted into the Mustang Hall of Fame. He was founder of the Positive Posse to promote Mustang civic activities. An Oklahoma Hall of Fame annual scholarship to a Canadian County student was established by Gary in 2005, and it continues today. Birddogs and hunting quail were Gary's idea of the most fun in his life. He had many dogs and loved each of them. He and Ginger, his prized English Pointer birddog, won first place in the Grand National Quail Hunt in 1978. He hunted quail almost 70 years and loved every minute. Another favorite activity was flying his plane, and he flew all over the United States with Betty and his friends. He was married to Betty Staggs Huckabay for 31 years. He is survived by children, Shawn Huckabay Braden and longtime companion Tom Daniel, Todd Huckabay and wife Deatra, and Wade Huckabay and wife Sherry; and Deanna Erwin Allen, mother of Shawn, Todd, and Wade. He is also survived by grandchildren, Kaylee Huckabay, Cassidy Huckabay and husband Seth Pinkston, Trent Braden and wife Amy, Natalie Braden, Parker Huckabay, and Dixie Huckabay; and great-grandchild, Penelope Braden. In addition, he is survived by stepchildren, Holly Drummond Anderson and husband Jim Brollier, Kim Drummond Thomas, and Thatcher Drummond and wife Jemme. For many years, Gary and Betty traveled over several continents. Among Gary's favorite years were those spent in Mexico in a house that they built in Morelia, Mexico, and the family trips to Africa and Montana. Each trip Gary thought was the best of his life. The Huckabay family would like to thank Heritage Point, special caregivers LaJuanna Skillern and Annie Simpsen, and Frontier Hospice for the excellent care Gary received in recent months. Gary will be at McNeil's Funeral Service in Mustang for Visitation Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial Services will be at Crossings Community Church at 14600 Portland Avenue in Oklahoma City at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2019. Additionally, Graveside Services will be held at the Fairlawn Cemetery in Snyder, OK at 3:30 p.m. on the same day. In lieu of flowers, please remember Gary with a contribution to University of Oklahoma Foundation, 100 W. Timberdell Rd., Norman, OK 73019; the Mustang Public Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 714, Mustang, OK 73064; or the Wichitas Foundation, P.O. Box 348, Snyder, OK 73566.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 10, 2019