Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
(405) 341-2787
Gary Lee Aldrich Sr.

Gary Lee Aldrich, Sr.
August 4, 1950 - August 30, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Gary Lee Aldrich, Sr., 69, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was born August 4, 1950 and
left this world on August 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Mary Aldrich, his wife Susannah Aldrich and his son Adam Aldrich. He is survived by wife Gina Aldrich; daughter Amber Bagwell and husband Willie; daughter Nikki Thompson and husband Tom; son Gary Aldrich, Jr. and Kristin; daughter Tina Peterson and husband Bob; daughter Carri and husband Mike; son Bud and Deborah; daughter Roschelle and Chuck; son Ezra and Sadie; 24 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 8, 2019
