Gary Lee Shreck

March 25, 1940 - March 24, 2019



EDMOND

A life well lived describes Gary Lee Shreck. To Paulette Patten Shreck, his wife of 51 years, he is the love of her life who could always make her laugh. His children, Brett, Garrick and Tiffany, know that his love of God gives them a legacy for their children. His former students call him "beloved". Gary was a man among men, one not often encountered in our world. Gary was the son of Charlie and Edna (Vanderpool) Shreck, and grew up in Blackwell. Oklahoma, with his younger brother, Leo. He earned a Doctorate degree in Education, and became an educator - a professor for 36 years at Oklahoma Christian University - who taught future teachers. He served as the Dean and the Chairman of the department for many years. Students describe him as an encourager, ready with a smile, and an inspiration. Gary was named into the OC Master Teacher Hall of Fame in 2018. Teaching God's Word was the story of Gary's life. While a professor at Oklahoma Christian, he and his family took students on mission campaigns for 17 years, to Yugoslavia and Hungary while communism still reigned. Hundreds of students were influenced by him, with many becoming teachers and missionaries. He was also the sponsor of the Vienna Studies Program in 1987. When he retired from OC, he did not retire from spreading the Word of God. Gary had a heart for people, and he began to participate weekly in the Prison Ministries for Memorial Road Church of Christ. He poured into the lives of these inmates, taking copious notes so he would remember what was on their hearts from week to week. He prayed faithfully. As much as his godliness, he is remembered for his humor. Whether he was making you laugh as you played the family favorite of "Bobity Bop Bop", or giggling with his many grandchildren, he made you smile. His smile was contagious. Gary is survived by his wife, Paulette, and his three children and their spouses, Brett Shreck and wife Keli, Garrick Shreck and fiancée Ashley Sellers, and Tiffany Shreck Smith and husband Norm; his brother Leo Shreck; and grandchildren Kassidy, Natalie, Benjamin, Nicholas, Gloria and Moses Shreck, and Hannah, Fisher, Isaac, Essie, Annie and Gabriel Smith; his sister-in-law Patty Gail Patten; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister-in-law Claudette Patten Dills, and her husband, Harold Dills. Gary's memorial will be Saturday, March 30, at 10:00 a.m., Memorial Road Church of Christ in Edmond, Oklahoma with interment to follow. There will be a viewing on Friday evening, March 29, at Matthews Funeral Home, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family present.