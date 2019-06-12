Home

Buchanan Funeral Service
8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
(405) 722-5262
Gary R. Yost


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary R. Yost
April 19, 1949 - June 6, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Gary was born in Okarche to Herman and Betty Lou (Edwards) Yost. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Therese Draper. He is survived by his son, David and wife Boonta; his brother, Johnnie and wife Carole; 3 granddaughters, Daisy, Delia and Darci. There will be a reception in his honor at 10:00 AM, Monday, June 17, 2019, at Buchanan Funeral Service in OKC followed by interment of his ashes in the Kingfisher Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 12, 2019
