Vondel Smith South Lakes
4000 S.W. 119th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
(405) 692-5503
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
GARY STALLINGS


1953 - 2019
Gary Stallings
August 23, 1953-November 24, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Gary Stallings, 66, passed away Sunday. He was born in OKC to David Stallings and Joyce Moorehead Davis. Gary graduated from Crooked Oak High School in 1972. He was employed with Johnson Controls and retired in 2015 after 41 years with the company. Gary was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Carol Stallings, daughters Angela May & husband Chris, Michelle Nelson and husband Eric, 5 siblings, & 7 grand-children. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 27th, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Vondel Smith Mortuary South Lakes Chapel, with burial to follow at Heritage Burial Park at South Lakes. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 26, 2019
