Gayle L. (Gus) Guthrie YUKON, OK
Aug. 14, 1940 - Sept. 29, 2019
Gayle L. (Gus) Guthrie, born August 14, 1940, peacefully passed from this earth to his Heavenly Father on September 29, 2019.
He was a graduate Dr. of Pharmacy from SWOSU, Weatherford, OK. Gayle was a member of First Baptist Church, Hollis, OK, and a member of Siloam Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite Masons, and the India Shrine. He loved life and lived it to the fullest, and will forever be loved and missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Georgia and Lamar Guthrie. He is survived by his loving wife, Belle, son Scott and wife Janet, Jenivive, Indie, son Mark and wife Kelly, granddaughter Jennifer and husband Philip Holt, great-grandsons Daniel, Markus, Greyson, and Alder. Private services are pending. Please visit the virtual guestbook at www.cremation-okc.com
Memorial donations may be sent to: India Shrine Center, 3601 NW 36th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73112.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019