Gene Allan Grissom TUTTLE
December 19, 1940 - July 28, 2019
Gene Allan Grissom, of Tuttle, passed away July 28, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born December 19, 1940 in Oklahoma City to Lettie Beatrice & James Claude Grissom. Gene loved riding motorcycles, street and dirt. He enjoyed going to car shows, playing pool and going to places he'd never been before. Gene worked at General Tire & Western Electric before going to work at Tinker Air Force Base as a Sheetmetal Helper. He worked 27 years in B52 where he became a 1st Line Supervisor before retiring in 1994 and became a professional "Piddler" - he piddled on this and that until he decided it was the perfect day for a bike ride, which meant the perfect for a "cool one and many games of pool". He is survived by his wife, Joyce; 2 daughters, Gena Anthony & husband, Josh and Barbara Adams & husband, Yogi, of Memphis; 3 grandchildren, Brittany, David & Andrew; and 1 great-grandson, Noah; sister, Mary Sue Brantley & husband, Larry; and many nieces and nephews. Gene is preceded in death by his parents, James & Lettie Grissom; sisters, Betty Courtney & Patricia Horn; brother, Jim Grissom; and infant brother, Bobby Jack. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel, 120 South Broadway, Moore, OK. Inter-ment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 31, 2019