Gene Charles Hayes OKLAHOMA CITY
January 29, 1932-November 11, 2019
Gene Charles Hayes, 87, affectionately known as "Big Daddy", departed this life peacefully at home with his family by his side on Veterans Day, November 11, 2019. He was born January 29, 1932 in Oklahoma City to Charles and Sophie (Cornwell) Hayes. Gene became a letter carrier in 1957 and had over 60 years of service as a lifetime member. He was happily married to the love of his life, Doris, for 48 years before her passing in 2013. Gene loved God and everyone he met. He had a generous heart. Gene was exceptionally close to his family and they shared a special bond. His final wish of never leaving his home was fulfilled by the loving care of his family. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Doris, his parents, and brother, Robert. Survivors include daughter, Thelma Smith and husband Mark; granddaughter, Melanie Hernandez and companion Alexander Gasiewicz; grand-son, Jeffrey Hernandez and wife Melinda; 2 great-grandchildren, Raven and Harmony; and sister, Sandy Hughes and family. The family would like to thank all the individuals for their prayers and support through Gene's battle with Parkinson's. Viewing will be Thursday, 9am-9pm at Mercer-Adams. Services to honor his life will be Friday, November 15, 11:00am at Mercer-Adams Chapel. To read the full obituary or share condolences, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 14, 2019