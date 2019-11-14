Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GENE HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GENE HAYES


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Gene Charles Hayes
January 29, 1932-November 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Gene Charles Hayes, 87, affectionately known as "Big Daddy", departed this life peacefully at home with his family by his side on Veterans Day, November 11, 2019. He was born January 29, 1932 in Oklahoma City to Charles and Sophie (Cornwell) Hayes. Gene became a letter carrier in 1957 and had over 60 years of service as a lifetime member. He was happily married to the love of his life, Doris, for 48 years before her passing in 2013. Gene loved God and everyone he met. He had a generous heart. Gene was exceptionally close to his family and they shared a special bond. His final wish of never leaving his home was fulfilled by the loving care of his family. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Doris, his parents, and brother, Robert. Survivors include daughter, Thelma Smith and husband Mark; granddaughter, Melanie Hernandez and companion Alexander Gasiewicz; grand-son, Jeffrey Hernandez and wife Melinda; 2 great-grandchildren, Raven and Harmony; and sister, Sandy Hughes and family. The family would like to thank all the individuals for their prayers and support through Gene's battle with Parkinson's. Viewing will be Thursday, 9am-9pm at Mercer-Adams. Services to honor his life will be Friday, November 15, 11:00am at Mercer-Adams Chapel. To read the full obituary or share condolences, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -